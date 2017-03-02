10 Superhero Movies That Defined the Genre

0

While the superhero movie genre has certainly hit its stride over the last decade or so, it’s been around for much longer and went through a number of fits and starts to get here. There have been films that offered a groundbreaking take on comic book material that forced audiences to look at the genre a different way; there have been films that shook up the formula just enough to kick-start a new trend; and there have been films that have set the superhero genre back.

With Logan, an R-rated, grounded, dramatic sendoff for Hugh Jackman’s X-Men character, hitting theaters this weekend, now seemed like an appropriate time to look back at 10 movies that evolved the superhero movie genre in a significant way. Some for good, some for bad, but all certainly had an effect on the genre as a whole and the films that came after.