Here Are All the 2018 Films and TV Shows with 100% Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes has become a pretty widely used tool for moviegoers to decipher what is and isn’t worth their time, but it’s rare for a film or television show to score a perfect 100%. Rare but not impossible, as Rotten Tomatoes has put together the full list of films and TV shows from 2018 that did happen to score a full 100%—meaning of all the critics reviews posted on the site for these films and shows, none of them were explicitly negative.

The list of movies that got 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes scores is, sadly, probably a lot of movies you haven’t seen, but here’s what made the cut:

Hannah Gadsby: Nannette

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

Night Comes On

Oh Lucy!

Paddington 2

Pick of the Litter

Shirkers

Summer 1993 (Estiu 1993)

Now a 100% rating on these films doesn’t mean these are perfect movies. The Rotten Tomatoes rating system is binary and doesn’t account for shading—in 10 “fresh” reviews for a movie you may find three that say it’s a masterpiece, two that say it’s OK but the good outweighs the bad, and five that say it’s fine. But a 100% points to a consensus that at least the film is recommended, and it’s certainly a unique accomplishment.

I can personally vouch for the quality of Paddington 2 (a pure film about the value of goodness), Minding the Gap (a masterful documentary about the cycle of abuse), and Leave No Trace (a quiet, introspective drama with stellar performances), and highly recommend you seek those films out. In fact, Minding the Gap is on Hulu right now.

As for the TV side of things, here are the shows that received 100% ratings:

America to Me

Big Mouth (Season 2)

Cobra Kai

Dear White People (Season 2)

High Maintenance (Season 2)

Making It

One Day at a Time (Season 2)

Random Acts of Flyness

The Bold Type (Season 2)

The Good Place (Season 3)

Vida

Ugly Delicious

To this list I’ll just say The Good Place is amazing and Big Mouth—a Netflix animated series—is a miracle.