‘12 Strong’: New Trailer Sees Chris Hemsworth Leading Soldiers Against Al-Qaeda

Warner Bros. has released a new 12 Strong trailer. The upcoming war drama tells the story of the “horse soldiers”, a special forces team who, in the days following 9/11, set off to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

It’s weird watching this trailer, and maybe I just don’t have an appetite for this kind of film despite the strong cast. We’re about to start sending soldiers to Afghanistan who weren’t even born when 9/11 happened. That means there’s no victory, no solution, and no way out. So to have a film commemorating “victory” in the early days of the conflict seems shallow and I’m not sure what purpose it’s supposed to serve. I guess you could argue that it’s just a good story that deserves to be told, and perhaps it is, but films don’t happen in a vacuum, and it’s just strange seeing this movie at this point in time. That’s not to diminish the actual battle or its necessity (obviously, after 9/11 America needed to strike back), but I guess I’m just confused over the existence of a feel-good war movie at this point in time.

Check out the 12 Strong trailer below. The film opens January 19, 2018 and stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban, Trevante Rhodes, Geoff Stults, Thad Luckinbill, Austin Stowell, Ben O’Toole, Austin Hebert, Kenneth Miller, Kenny Sheard, Jack Kesy, Laith Nakli, Fahim Fazli, Yousuf Azami, Said Taghmaoui, Elsa Pataky, William Fichtner, and Rob Riggle.

Here’s the official synopsis for 12 Strong: