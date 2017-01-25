‘13 Reasons Why’: Netflix’s YA Mystery Series Gets a Premiere Date, First Teaser

0

Because you definitely need more teen series in your life (especially ones that deal with mysteries), 13 Reasons Why is coming to Netflix in March. Based on the best-selling book by Jay Asher, the series follows a high school boy, Clay (Dylan Minnette), whose friend Hannah (Katherine Langford) committed suicide just two weeks before. He receives a box with a recording from her about why she chose to take her own life, citing the 13 people who drove her to it, which sounds like a really awful tale so there must be something to it that I’m missing…

In any case, the series will be directed by Tom McCarthy (who is fantastic, and recently won an Oscar for Spotlight). It also sounds like he will direct all 13 episodes, which is a TV trend I am completely in favor of. 13 Reasons Why also seems like it could be a limited series, but if it’s popular it might continue.

Check out the teaser trailer below, which was debuted by one of the series’ producers, none other than Selena Gomez (she described it as her “passion project”), on her Instagram page earlier today.

The series, which debuts March 31st on Netflix, also stars Kate Walsh, Brain D’Arcy James, Derek Luke, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, and Tommy Dorfman

Here’s the full synopsis: