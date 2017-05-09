’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2: Showrunner Reveals New Details

0

While it’s not surprising that Netflix would want to continue with its explosively popular — and very controversial — series 13 Reasons Why, there are many reasons why that could be a bad idea. But, Netflix does what it wants, so fans will be getting a Season 2 (you can check out the teaser trailer here).

EW caught up with Showrunner Brian Yorkey about what we can expect from a continuation of Hannah’s story — and will Hannah (Katherine Langford) be in it? Yorkey revealed that he knew immediately after shooting Season 1 that he wanted another season, one that would dive into the recovery process of these characters, and how Hannah’s death has changed their lives.

“We saw Hannah’s version of events unfold, but there’s a lot more to be told also about those characters. To me, there’s a tremendous amount that I still want to know. I’ve said a few times that this show is about the way we raise boys up into men and the way we treat girls and women in our culture — and what we could do better in both cases.”

Yorkey also confirmed that we haven’t seen the last of Hannah, and that the story will investigate if an issue of responsibility.

“One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered. That’s going to take us into the past, into Hannah’s story. We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was.”

He also teased that there will be consequences for Bryce (Justin Prentice), and plenty more to explore from Jessica’s (Alisha Boe) story.

“We’re going to continue to look very truthfully and very honestly at what they go through, even when it’s painful at times. But I think what we’re going to discover is, as they begin to emerge from this very dark time, there’s hope and there is some light to be found.“

Yorkey also confirmed that there will be multiple timelines again, as well as a voiceover — but it will not longer be Hannah’s. And, though the cassette tapes are mostly done, there’s a new “analog technology” that plays an important role in Season 2.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 is slated to debut on Netflix in 2018.