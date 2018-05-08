‘13 Reasons Why‘ Season 2 Trailer Reveals “Hannah Wasn’t the Only One”

0

As we wrote recently after the announcement of the surprisingly soon premiere date, 13 Reasons Why is coming back ASAP whether we want it to or not. Today, Netflix has released a trailer for the second season, which will start in the wake of Hannah’s death as the characters all work towards healing. But as the teaser also reveals “the tapes were just the beginning.”

Last year, showrunner Brian Yorkey spoke to EW about the decision to continue the controversial series. “We saw Hannah’s version of events unfold, but there’s a lot more to be told also about those characters,” he said. “To me, there’s a tremendous amount that I still want to know. I’ve said a few times that this show is about the way we raise boys up into men and the way we treat girls and women in our culture — and what we could do better in both cases.” He continued,

“One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered. That’s going to take us into the past, into Hannah’s story. We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was […] “We’re going to continue to look very truthfully and very honestly at what they go through, even when it’s painful at times. But I think what we’re going to discover is, as they begin to emerge from this very dark time, there’s hope and there is some light to be found.“

Check out the first trailer below:



13 Reasons Why Season 2 premieres Friday, May 18th on Netflix. Here’s the official synopsis: