‘13 Reasons Why’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Dark YA Series

Netflix has released the first full trailer for its upcoming YA series 13 Reasons Why, and it’s very dark. Though I haven’t read the book it’s based on, the story seems to deal with the fallout from bullying, and the uncertain nature of being a teenager. Clay (Dylan Minnette) has a crush on a classmate, Hannah (Katherine Langford), who commits suicide. She doesn’t leave her parents a note, but she does send around a box of tapes that accuse people of driving her to the act. I mean, this is dark stuff.

But the series then explores every angle of Hannah’s accusations. Some call her crazy, some say that she killed herself to get attention (the fact that the series addresses this kind of allegation head-on shows that it’s willing to go there), or if she really was the victim of a group of cruel and careless classmates, and what that means for all of them moving forward.

The first teaser trailer played up the mystery aspect, but the full-length trailer is more focused on the emotional aspects of the story. It looks like it will be a doozy.

Check out the new trailer below:

The series, which debuts March 31st on Netflix, also stars Kate Walsh, Brain D’Arcy James, Derek Luke, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, and Tommy Dorfman

Here’s the full synopsis:

13 Reasons Why is a new series from Netflix adapted from the best-selling books by Jay Asher. It follows teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (newcomer Katherine Langford) —his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heart wrenching story of teenage life that will deeply affect viewers.