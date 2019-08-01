‘1917’ Trailer: Director Sam Mendes Goes Through the Hell of World War I

0

Universal has released the first trailer for Sam Mendes’ new movie 1917. George MacKay (Captain Fantastic) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones) are set to star as two young British soldiers, and the film will follow them over the course of a single day at the height of WWI as they attempt to deliver a message that could save 1,600 soldiers. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Daniel Mays (Rogue One), Adrian Scarborough (Christopher Robin), Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) and Claire Duburcq.

The film will see Mendes collaborating behind the camera with cinematographer Roger Deakins, editor Lee Smith (Dunkirk), costume designer Jacqueline Durran (Darkest Hour), production designer Dennis Gassner (Road to Perdition), and composer Thomas Newman (American Beauty).

This looks pretty incredible, which isn’t too surprising given that Deakins is the cinematographer. But what makes this look like a unique take on the World War I picture is how immersive it is. We’re getting right in the trenches with the characters, and you can feel the claustrophobia and fear coming in at the edges. It makes for what should be a harrowing and intense picture, and I’m eager to see how it all comes together.

Check out the 1917 trailer below. The film opens in limited release on Christmas Day before going wide on January 10, 2020.

