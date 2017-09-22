‘1922’ Trailer: The Year of Stephen King Movies Continues with Thomas Jane Killing His Wife

0

While we’ve never been hurting for Stephen King adaptations (you can’t really go more than a couple years without getting at least one), 2017 has already seen two film adaptations of the author’s work with The Dark Tower and IT (the latter now the highest grossing horror film of all-time) with Gerald’s Game and 1922 on the way. Netflix has now released a 1922 trailer, and it looks as suitably creepy as we’ve come to expect from films based on King’s horror stories.

The story takes place in 1922 and follows a poor farmer (Thomas Jane) who, with the help of his reluctant son, decides to murder his wife (Molly Parker) when she decides to sell their farm and leave him. However, his perfect murder plot runs into a hitch when he starts being haunted by his wife’s ghost along with a legion of rats. We’ve all been there.

This will be the third King adaptation for Jane (he previously starred in The Mist and Dreamcatcher), but it looks like a good role for him, and Zak Hilditch’s direction looks rich and atmospheric. I can certainly see doing a double feature of this and Gerald’s Game later this year since they’ll both be on Netflix.

Check out the 1922 trailer below. The film hits Netflix on October 20th and also stars Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Brian d’Arcy James, and Neal McDonough.

Here’s the official synopsis for 1922: