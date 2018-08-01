Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ to Get an IMAX Release for the First Time

0

Stanley Kubrick‘s groundbreaking sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey is headed to an IMAX screen for the first time. Variety reports that the late, great filmmaker’s magnum opus is set for a limited run to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary. Starting August 24, an unrestored 70mm version will screen across four venues in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Toronto. (Not to be confused with Christopher Nolan‘s restored 70mm version.)

Tickets go on sale Friday.

If you’ve never seen 2001—and you happen to live in one of these admittedly few cities, the only bummer about this news—catching it in IMAX for the first time in history is going to be borderline life-changing. Kubrick’s film has a “plot”, sure; Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood star as astronauts en route to Jupiter—along with the sentient computer HAL—following the discovery of a massive, black monolith.

But as is often the case with Kubrick, 2001 is a feast of visuals and sound, absolute game-changing at the time and no less stunning in 2018. The director and noted perfectionist famously delved into an unprecedented amount of research to craft his outer space epic, constructing a Ferris-wheel-like set so his stars could literally walk on walls. Thanks to Nolan, we’ve already seen how gorgeous 2001 can look in 70mm. I predict adding IMAX to the equation is going to be something out of this world.

Here’s the official synopsis for Stanly Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey: