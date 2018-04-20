‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ Trailer: Christopher Nolan Presents a Stunning 70mm Print of Kubrick’s Classic

0

If there’s one filmmaker who’s made no secret of his love for film’s role in the cinematic experience, from shooting to projection, it’s Christopher Nolan. So it should come as no surprise that the Dunkirk director is backing a stunning new 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick‘s sci-fi masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The unrestored 70mm print was pulled from 2001‘s original negatives, and Warner Bros. is set to debut the unvarnished edition of the film at Cannes on May 12, where Nolan will make his first appearance at the festival and introduce the screening.

“For the first time since the original release, this 70mm print was struck from new printing elements made from the original camera negative. This is a true photochemical film recreation,” Nolan explains on the official site. “There are no digital tricks, remastered effects, or revisionist edits. This is the unrestored film – that recreates the cinematic event that audiences experienced fifty years ago.”

2001 has always been an essential cinematic experience, but damn, it has never looking so crisp, clean and dazzling — which is pretty impressive how visually breathtaking the film has always been. Following the Cannes debut, the film will tour theaters in the U.S., and Warners has released an utterly gorgeous new trailer that shows off just how spectacular this reprinted edition of the film is going to look. Dates for the tour are still under wraps, so stay tuned for updates and check out the stunning reprint in the trailer and screenshots below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey: