L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ IMAX Screening with Q&A

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a Stanley Kubrick fan? Are you a fan of IMAX? Does the idea of seeing the groundbreaking sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey in IMAX make you incredibly happy? Will you be in the Los Angeles area August 23rdth? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make your day.

On August 23rd at 6pm in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering up with IMAX for a special screening of 2001 in laser projection and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Joe Carnahan (director of The Grey, Smokin’ Aces, Narc, The A-Team, and more) for a talk about Kubrick. We might even have another guest or two join us…

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See 2001 in IMAX!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Sunday the 19th at noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on August 23rd at will start at 6pm due to the runtime. Hope to see some of you at there!

Here’s the official synopsis for Stanly Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey: