Watch Hope Crumble Anew with First Trailer for Election Documentary ‘11/8/16’

If our current pop culture is any indication, Americans seem unable to shake the reality of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, as if it was some sort of dream (or nightmare) that we can’t wake up from, so choose instead to relive again and again. Perhaps things like Hillary Clinton‘s book “What Happened”, Saturday Night Live‘s ratings-grabbing political satire, Comedy Central’s South Park election spoof and The President Show, and Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story: Cult are attempts to better understand all sides of the issues at stake, and aren’t just opportunistic cash-grabs. A new addition to the list is the documentary film 11/8/16, which revisits the hours leading up to the pivotal election; a new trailer, poster, and synopsis have been revealed by The Orchard.

From directors Duane Andersen, Yung Chang, Garth Donovan, Vikram Gandhi, Raul Gasteazoro, Andrew Beck Grace, Jamie Goncalves, Alma Har’el, Daniel Junge, Alison Klayman, Ciara Lacy, Martha Shane, Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Bassam Tariq, Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker comes 11/8/16, a documentary of a date that will live in infamy. Look for the film in Theaters and on iTunes November 3rd.

Check out the trailer for 11/8/16 below, followed by the official synopsis: