Watch Hope Crumble Anew with First Trailer for Election Documentary ‘11/8/16’

If our current pop culture is any indication, Americans seem unable to shake the reality of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, as if it was some sort of dream (or nightmare) that we can’t wake up from, so choose instead to relive again and again. Perhaps things like Hillary Clinton‘s book “What Happened”, Saturday Night Live‘s ratings-grabbing political satire, Comedy Central’s South Park election spoof and The President Show, and Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story: Cult are attempts to better understand all sides of the issues at stake, and aren’t just opportunistic cash-grabs. A new addition to the list is the documentary film 11/8/16, which revisits the hours leading up to the pivotal election; a new trailer, poster, and synopsis have been revealed by The Orchard.
From directors Duane Andersen, Yung Chang, Garth Donovan, Vikram Gandhi, Raul Gasteazoro, Andrew Beck Grace, Jamie Goncalves, Alma Har’el, Daniel Junge, Alison Klayman, Ciara Lacy, Martha Shane, Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Bassam Tariq, Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker comes 11/8/16, a documentary of a date that will live in infamy. Look for the film in Theaters and on iTunes November 3rd.
Check out the trailer for 11/8/16 below, followed by the official synopsis:
On the morning of Election Day 2016, Americans of all stripes woke up and went about living their radically different lives. These were the hours leading up to Donald Trump’s unexpected, earth-shaking victory, but, of course, no one knew that yet.With 11/8/16, producer/creator Jeff Deutchman’s second installment in his election film series, viewers are afforded a uniquely cinematic look at the chaotic glory of American democracy from sea to shining sea. Featuring footage captured by a carefully curated group of some of America’s finest documentary filmmakers, 11/8/16 follows sixteen subjects spanning the country’s geographic, socioeconomic and political divides through the course of that history-altering day. 11/8/16 was an election unlike any other. 11/8/16 brings us back to that day with the immediacy of great nonfiction filmmaking, and shows the vibrant directness how life happens as history is being made.