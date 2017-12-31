Matt Goldberg’s Top 10 Films of 2017

0

You didn’t have to look too hard to find amazing movies in 2017. There wasn’t a month that went by where there wasn’t at least one fairly incredible film, and the challenge of creating a Top 10 list was in whittling down the choices. I was almost tempted to argue for at least a Top 15, but since I feel like the purpose of these lists is to provide recommendations to people who can’t get out to see as many movies as critics, I decided to keep it at ten with a bunch of honorable mentions.

With so many options, I was also torn on what kind of movie I wanted to spotlight. Did I want to go for life-affirming movies or darker material? Did I want to go for movies that will stand the test of time or movies that speak to our current moment? Finding a single throughline always felt like it came at the exclusion of something else, and I have little doubt that if I revisited this list in a month, it would be different, especially since I didn’t get around to seeing Good Time, The Lost City of Z, The Square, and a few other buzzed-about movies. 2017 was a year where someone could come up with a Top 10 list that didn’t share a single film with me and it might be tough to argue. So with that in mind, look at my Top 10 of 2017 as a starting place, and always try to see as many movies as you can every year.