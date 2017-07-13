Animated 2017 Emmy Nominations Include ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Archer’ and ‘Star Wars Rebels

0

While the live-action portion of today’s 2017 Emmy Award nominations took the lion’s share of the news spotlight, I wanted to give a little love to the animated programs that earned their spot among nominees. True, there aren’t very many awards to go around, but I think you’ll find that the veterans of the industry are represented here alongside some surprising selections from relative newcomers.

You’ll see The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers multiple times on this list, along with previous Emmy winners Family Guy, Archer, South Park, Adventure Time and previous nominees American Dad! and Teen Titans Go!. However you’ll also spot the first Emmy Award nomination for Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and F Is for Family, as well as Marvel’s Rocket and Groot.

Star Wars Rebels even earned a nod under the category of Outstanding Children’s Program along with Girl Meets World, Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, and holiday specials for both NBC and HBO. That’s certainly a good crop of animated programs that are well deserving of the accolades, though it’s but a tiny slice of all of the animation available out there on various platforms today.

What do you think of the nominees? Who do you think will take home the hardware? Be sure to let us know in the comments!

Be sure to check out our other Emmy-related posts below: