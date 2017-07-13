2017 Emmy Nominations Led By ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Westworld,’ ‘The Night Of’

0

The 2017 Primetime Emmy Nominations have arrived! And once again, they aren’t all that disappointing. The Emmys are flawed, sure, but this year and last have shown a marked difference in the calibre of the nominations, opening the door to more critically acclaimed and cult hits that tend to favor cable and premium networks. There are some snubs, of course — there always are with such limited space and so much incredible TV — but by and large the 2017 Emmys have gotten things pretty right.

Check out the nominees for the major categories below that were announced during the live broadcast, and we’ll be updating the rest of the nominees momentarily.

As a reminder, the ceremony will air live on CBS on September 17th, with Stephen Colbert as the host.