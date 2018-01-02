Watch Perri Nemiroff’s Video Mashup Celebrating the Movies of 2017

0

2017 was a pretty great year for movies. There were so many good ones that I’m still not done catching up (I really need to see Good Time and The Lost City of Z among others), and it can be easy to lose track of all the films that made an impact. But before we dive headfirst into what 2018 has to offer (and there’s definitely some exciting stuff on deck), we recommend checking out this great mashup video from our own Perri Nemiroff.

Over the course of about seven minutes, Perri charges through the wealth of movies that 2017 had to offer, weaving in some of the tracks that also stood out like “Bellbottoms” from Baby Driver and “Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name. If you’re looking for a way to say goodbye to the movies of 2017, pick out movies you still need to see, or just ring in the new year with a good tribute video, then you’ll want to check this out.

Watch Perri’s Tribute to Film in 2017 below.

