2017 SAG Nominations Show Love to ‘The Big Sick’, ‘Three Billboards’, and More

The only thing that’s become clear about the 2017 Oscar race is that nothing is clear. The critics groups have made their voices heard, and yet those voices were all over the place recognizing a diverse group of movies ranging from Get Out to The Shape of Water to The Post to Lady Bird to Mudbound and more. But Oscar voters are comprised of people working in the industry, and those industry members make their voices heard in their individual guild awards. The largest bloc of voters is comprised of actors, which is why it’s a good idea to keep an eye on this morning’s Screen Actors Guild nominations.

SAG announced their picks this morning, and if you thought everything had settled into place earlier this week with the Golden Globe nominations, I have some bad news. While The Shape of Water led the pack in nominations for the Golden Globes, it didn’t even pick up a Best Ensemble nomination (the SAG equivalent of Best Picture, although films typically need to feature a full cast as opposed to something like Gravity). Meanwhile, while The Big Sick was shut out of the Globes, it earned a Best Ensemble nomination along with Best Supporting Actress for Holly Hunter, which puts it right back into the thick of the Oscar race. Crazy!

It’s also intriguing to see what’s not here. The Post, which boasts an impressive ensemble, didn’t pick up a nomination with favorites likes Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep losing out on nominations in favor of relative newcomers like Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out and Margot Robbie for I, Tonya. There are also some baffling choices like Steve Carell for Battle of the Sexes and Judi Dench for Victoria & Abdul, but so it goes.

Check out the full list of SAG nominations below.