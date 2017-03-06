2017 Saturn Awards Nominations Led by ‘Rogue One’ and ‘The Walking Dead’

0

For the awards ceremony that sets the gold standard for films, you turn to the Oscars. But if it’s genre fare you’re interested in, then the Saturn Awards are where it’s at. The Saturn Awards Organization recently unveiled their nominations for the 43rd Annual Saturn Awards: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story led the way with 11 nominations in the motion picture category, while AMC’s The Walking Dead came in first in the TV category with a total of 7 nominations. The network’s prequel Fear the Walking Dead also received 4 nominations.

Other Disney nods included 10 nominations apiece for the Steven Spielberg-directed fantasy, The BFG, and Marvel’s epic mind-bender Doctor Strange, with 8 nods for Captain America: Civil War. HBO’s ambitious series Westworld received 6 nominations, followed by 5 for FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke, and 4 for both Starz’s historical fantasy Outlander and The CW’s superheroine series Supergirl. Netflix’s buzzworthy series Stranger Things and stars Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder also received nominations. This year’s awards show is slated to take place on June 28 in Burbank California.

Continue below for video announcements for both the movie and TV nominees. Here’s a look at some of the categories and their respective nominees; the full list can be found at the Saturn Awards website:

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Doctor Strange

Suicide Squad

X-Men: Apocalypse

Best Science Fiction Film Release:

Arrival

Independence Day: Resurgence

Midnight Special

Passengers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Trek Beyond

Best Actor in a Film:

Chris Evans (Captain America: Civil War)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)

Chris Pratt (Passengers)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Mark Rylance (The BFG)

Chris Pine (Star Trek Beyond)

Matthew McConaughey (Gold)

Best Actress in a Film: