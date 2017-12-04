2018 Annie Awards: ‘Coco’ Leads Nominations with ‘The Breadwinner’ Close Behind

0

Great news for animation fans: The nominations have been announced for the 45th annual Annie Awards! Unsurprisingly, Pixar’s recent feature film Coco sits atop the heap with a total of 13 nominations, but before you get to thinking that it’s business as usual in the movie-making world, it’s very worth noting that The Breadwinner also landed 10 nominations. That’s an impressive feat considering the Angelina Jolie-backed film about a fearless and headstrong young girl in Afghanistan hails from Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon and will be distributed in the U.S. through GKIDS. Both films could walk away as Best Picture winners since the categories are divvied up into major studio productions and independent films.

Speaking of major studios, DreamWorks Animation leads overall nominations with 22, including movies like The Boss Baby and Captain Underpants and TV projects like Guillermo del Toro‘s Trollhunters. Pixar’s 15 nominations (with a couple thrown in for Cars 3) were edged out by Disney’s 18, the bulk of which come from TV shows but also include the “short” film, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. And on the TV side, Trollhunters is tied with Disney Mickey Mouse with six nominations, followed by Genndy Tartakovsky‘s incomparable Samurai Jack with four.

More niche shows like Netflix’s Buddy Thunderstruck, Big Mouth, and BoJack Horseman; Amazon’s Niko and the Sword of Light; Disney Channel’s Tangled: The Series and Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears are also in the running. The list of nominees can be found on the Annie Awards’ official site, but we’ve collected them for you in one convenient location below.

Additionally, the Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to animation will be given to British character animator James Baxter, SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg, and Canadian animation duo Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis. TVPaint will receive the Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement will go for its 2D animation software. Studio MDHR Entertainment’s video game Cupdhead will receive the Special Achievement Award, and the June Foray Award for benevolent impact will go to animation historian, Didier Ghez. The Annie Awards will be held on Saturday, February 3rd.