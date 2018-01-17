2018 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Nominees Include ‘My Hero Academia’, ‘Dragon Ball Super’

0

Whether you’re an obsessed fanatic or you’re relatively new to the world of anime, the list of nominees for Crunchyroll’s upcoming 2018 Anime Awards is a great resource. With just a glance, you can see if your favorite series, character, score, and movie made the list; at the same time, you can also see what titles you might have missed over the last year! So whether you’re a die-hard fan of My Hero Academia, or have just heard about Attack on Titan and Dragon Ball Super through the grapevine, this is one event you don’t want to miss!

Here are the details for the upcoming awards show and how you can watch the festivities:

When: Anime Awards ceremony takes place the night of February 24th

Where: Montalban Theater in Hollywood

Montalban Theater in Hollywood Nominees: The event highlights shows that live on Crunchyroll and shows that don’t in order to make the awards inclusive for the entire industry.

More details on how you can watch the event will be arriving in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled!

Take a look at the full list of nominees below:

Anime of the Year:

March Comes in Like a Lion – Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

Made in Abyss (Sentai Filmworks)

Land of the Lustrous (Sentai Filmworks)

My Hero Academia – Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū – Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

Little Witch Academia (Netflix)

Manga of the Year:

“Golden Kamuy” Vol. 1

“My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness”

“My Brother’s Husband” Vol. 1

“In This Corner of the World”

“Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju”

“Delicious in Dungeon” Vol. 1

Best Action