2018 Emmy Nominations Wish List: From ‘The Terror’ to ‘GLOW’

The 2018 Emmys are nearly upon us, and with it, a list of more great series and performances than you can shake your Evolution of the Arm at. While the fall TV season of 2017 wasn’t particularly inspiring, the programming we’ve gotten so far this year (or at least, until the end of the Emmy eligibility window) more than makes up for it. Also worth some optimism: the last few Primetime Emmy Award nominations have shown us an industry actually waking up and willing to include series that (gasp!) don’t include the same old stories and performances we’ve seen year after year. Whether or not that continues this time around, I have a few wish list nominees in mind, from shows I’ve enjoyed, admired, and loved tuning into each week over the last year.

And yet! TV has gotten so incredibly interesting and innovative that it’s hard to know where to start. As I’ve noted in the past, a bit of a disclaimer — this is my own personal list of who I think deserves to be recognized in the major categories, and not indicative of who I think actually will get nominated. There are also plenty of great shows I haven’t had a chance to watch from June 1, 2017 to May 31st of 2018, or others that are highly-lauded that maybe I just don’t like. Or in some cases, it’s just that everyone is going to be talking about Game of Thrones‘ chances in a few days, but no one will be talking about The A Word – so I am. From everything I have seen (which is an immense, almost insane amount of television), I’ve made my picks below. Since this is just a dream ballot, share your picks in the comments as well, and let’s see how many actually get a nod on Thursday: