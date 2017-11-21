‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘Get Out’ Lead Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

0

The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations have been announced, and the critically acclaimed Call Me By Your Name leads the pack with six nods in total, including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, Cinematography, and Editing. Luca Guadagnino’s sensual masterpiece has been a critical darling ever since it debuted at Sundance earlier this year, and the film is now getting its awards season off in grand fashion. But not far behind is Jordan Peele’s completely different but also masterful social thriller Get Out, which scored five nods in total including Best Director and Screenplay for Peele, as well as Best Picture, Actor, and Editing.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards hail the very best in independent moviemaking, but they’ve also become an unlikely Oscar precursor in recent years. The last four Best Feature winners in a row at the Spirit Awards have gone on to win the Best Picture Oscar. It likely has something to do with the similarity in large voting bodies, so yeah, if you look at this list of Best Feature nominees there’s a more-than-zero chance you’ll find your eventual Best Picture winner.

Overall I’m thrilled by the love for Call Me By Your Name, especially Armie Hammer’s well-deserved recognition for a subtle performance that I hope doesn’t go unnoticed throughout the rest of the season. I’m also enthused about Barry Keoghan’s Supporting Actor nomination for his unforgettable turn in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, as well as the recognition for the impeccable ensemble of Mudbound.

Check out the full list of nominations below. The 2018 Independent Spirit Awards will air live on IFC on Sunday, March 3, 2018, hosted by John Mulaney and Nick Kroll.

BEST FEATURE

(Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Call Me by Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman

The Florida Project

Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

Get Out

Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird

Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin

The Rider

Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao

BEST FIRST FEATURE

(Award given to the director and producer)

Columbus

Director: Kogonada

Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz

Ingrid Goes West

Director: Matt Spicer

Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

Menashe

Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein

Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz

Oh Lucy!

Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi

Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West

Patti Cake$

Director: Geremy Jasper

Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Dayveon

Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi

Writer: Steven Reneau

Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann

A Ghost Story

Writer/Director: David Lowery

Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

Life and nothing more

Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Most Beautiful Island

Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio

Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler

The Transfiguration

Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea

Producer: Susan Leber

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker

The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano

A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino

Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele

Get Out

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Good Time

Chloé Zhao

The Rider

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs

The Lovers

Martin McDonagh

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele

Get Out

Mike White

Beatriz at Dinner

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kris Avedisian

Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman

Donald Cried

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani

The Big Sick

Ingrid Jungermann

Women Who Kill

Kogonada

Columbus

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer

Ingrid Goes West

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Thimios Bakatakis

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian

Columbus

Hélène Louvart

Beach Rats

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom

Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards

The Rider