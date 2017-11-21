‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘Get Out’ Lead Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations have been announced, and the critically acclaimed Call Me By Your Name leads the pack with six nods in total, including Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, Cinematography, and Editing. Luca Guadagnino’s sensual masterpiece has been a critical darling ever since it debuted at Sundance earlier this year, and the film is now getting its awards season off in grand fashion. But not far behind is Jordan Peele’s completely different but also masterful social thriller Get Out, which scored five nods in total including Best Director and Screenplay for Peele, as well as Best Picture, Actor, and Editing.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards hail the very best in independent moviemaking, but they’ve also become an unlikely Oscar precursor in recent years. The last four Best Feature winners in a row at the Spirit Awards have gone on to win the Best Picture Oscar. It likely has something to do with the similarity in large voting bodies, so yeah, if you look at this list of Best Feature nominees there’s a more-than-zero chance you’ll find your eventual Best Picture winner.
Overall I’m thrilled by the love for Call Me By Your Name, especially Armie Hammer’s well-deserved recognition for a subtle performance that I hope doesn’t go unnoticed throughout the rest of the season. I’m also enthused about Barry Keoghan’s Supporting Actor nomination for his unforgettable turn in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, as well as the recognition for the impeccable ensemble of Mudbound.
Check out the full list of nominations below. The 2018 Independent Spirit Awards will air live on IFC on Sunday, March 3, 2018, hosted by John Mulaney and Nick Kroll.
BEST FEATURE
(Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Call Me by Your Name
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman
The Florida Project
Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou
Get Out
Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird
Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin
The Rider
Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao
BEST FIRST FEATURE
(Award given to the director and producer)
Columbus
Director: Kogonada
Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz
Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White
Menashe
Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein
Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz
Oh Lucy!
Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi
Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West
Patti Cake$
Director: Geremy Jasper
Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Dayveon
Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi
Writer: Steven Reneau
Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann
A Ghost Story
Writer/Director: David Lowery
Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston
Life and nothing more
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos
Most Beautiful Island
Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio
Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler
The Transfiguration
Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea
Producer: Susan Leber
BEST DIRECTOR
Sean Baker
The Florida Project
Jonas Carpignano
A Ciambra
Luca Guadagnino
Call Me by Your Name
Jordan Peele
Get Out
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Good Time
Chloé Zhao
The Rider
BEST SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird
Azazel Jacobs
The Lovers
Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele
Get Out
Mike White
Beatriz at Dinner
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Kris Avedisian
Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman
Donald Cried
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick
Ingrid Jungermann
Women Who Kill
Kogonada
Columbus
David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer
Ingrid Goes West
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Thimios Bakatakis
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Elisha Christian
Columbus
Hélène Louvart
Beach Rats
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
Call Me by Your Name
Joshua James Richards
The Rider