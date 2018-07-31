The Witching Hour: Episode 1 – The Highs & Lows of Horror in 2018, So Far

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff, For the inaugural episode, we’re talking all things horror in 2018, including our favorite horror movies of the year so far, our biggest disappointments, and the state of some of the industry’s biggest horror franchises. We also recap the horror highlights out of San Diego Comic-Con and Fantasia International Film Festival, before diving into the biggest movies on our radar for the rest of the year.

