‘We the Animals’, ‘Eighth Grade’, and ‘You Were Never Really Here’ Lead Independent Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards is one of my favorites because it helps bring attention to indie movies that could use a little more love. This year’s nominees have been announced, and there’s an impressive lineup that really spreads the love around. Leading the pack with five nominations is We the Animals and with four a piece are Eighth Grade and You Were Never Really Here. And if you’re wondering about why certain movies didn’t get nominated, Kris Tapley has the answer:
Spirit Award nominations this morning. Some films that are NOT eligible: “Beautiful Boy,” “The Hate U Give,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “The Sisters Brothers.” Meanwhile, “The Favourite” and “Roma” are eligible, but just in the international film category.
— Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) November 16, 2018
Rules are what they are, but there are still some great nominations in this bunch including the entire “Best First Feature” group, Ethan Hawke for First Reformed, and Josh Hamilton for Eighth Grade. The only real oversight is Kathryn Hahn not getting nominated for Private Life, although that movie did pick up nominations for Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress.
Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced at the Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
BEST FEATURE
(Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Eighth Grade
Producers: Eli Bush, Scott Rudin, Christopher Storer, Lila Yacoub
First Reformed
Producers: Jack Binder, Greg Clark, Gary Hamilton, Victoria Hill, David Hinojosa, Frank Murray, Deepak Sikka, Christine Vachon
If Beale Street Could Talk
Producers: Dede Gardner, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy, Adele Romanski
Leave No Trace
Producers: Anne Harrison, Linda Reisman, Anne Rosellini
You Were Never Really Here
Producers: Rosa Attab, Pascal Caucheteux, Rebecca O’Brien, Lynne Ramsay, James Wilson
BEST FIRST FEATURE
(Award given to the director and producer)
Hereditary
Director: Ari Aster
Producers: Kevin Frakes, Lars Knudsen, Buddy Patrick
Sorry to Bother You
Director: Boots Riley
Producers: Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jonathan Duffy, Charles D. King, George Rush, Forest Whitaker, Kelly Williams
The Tale
Director/Producer: Jennifer Fox
Producers: Sol Bondy, Lawrence Inglee, Mynette Louie, Oren Moverman, Simone Pero, Reka Posta, Laura Rister, Regina K. Scully, Lynda Weinman
We the Animals
Director: Jeremiah Zagar
Producers: Andrew Goldman, Christina D. King, Paul Mezey, Jeremy Yaches
Wildlife
Director/Producer: Paul Dano
Producers: Andrew Duncan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Oren Moverman, Ann Ruark, Alex Saks
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
A Bread Factory
Writer/Director/Producer: Patrick Wang
Producers: Daryl Freimark, Matt Miller
En el Séptimo Día
Writer/Director/Producer: Jim McKay
Producers: Alex Bach, Lindsey Cordero, Caroline Kaplan, Michael Stipe
Never Goin’ Back
Writer/Director: Augustine Frizzell
Producers: Liz Cardenas, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston
Sócrates
Writer/Director/Producer: Alex Moratto
Writer: Thayná Mantesso
Producers: Ramin Bahrani, Jefferson Paulino, Tammy Weiss
Thunder Road
Writer/Director: Jim Cummings
Producers: Natalie Metzger, Zack Parker, Benjamin Weissner
BEST DIRECTOR
Debra Granik
Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins
If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins
Private Life
Lynne Ramsay
You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader
First Reformed