My Year of Movies, Visualized

I love keep tracking of all the movies I watch. It’s the stats nerd part of me, and so I always track the movies I’m watching in Letterboxd. If I’m being entirely honest, I didn’t do a great job of watching movies in 2018, or at least in expanding my knowledge of film. I saw less than 40 non-2018 titles I had never seen before, and that’s just sad. When you look at all the films out there, I should be doing far better than that, and one of my resolutions in 2019 is to see more old films (I have an IMDb watchlist that has almost 400 titles on it, so I’m not hurting for suggestions).

But it’s always nice to try and see all the films together, and since I had over 300 viewings in 2018 (I can’t say over 300 movies since I saw some movies more than once like Avengers: Infinity War and Crazy Rich Asians), I once again put together a movie collage. It’s always neat to see all these movies compiled into a single image, and so I figured I would share that image with all of you.

I also want to say thanks for reading my articles this year. I know we don’t always agree, but I appreciate you taking the time all the same. I hope you have a wonderful 2019 filled with movies you love. And feel free to follow me on Letterboxd to keep up with what I’m watching!