The Best 2018 Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

0

It’s the end of the year, which means it’s time for all the Best of 2018 lists you can handle. While you can certainly look forward to plenty more to come running down the best movies, TV, and more of year here on Collider, the fact is most awards contenders are still in theaters, and sometimes when you’re home for the holidays, you just want to watch what you can at home. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best movies of the year that you can watch right now on Netflix.

Naturally, that means there are a Netflix originals on this list, and there’s no denying that the streaming service has upgraded their original film content in recent years, but there’s also a number of box office blockbusters and indie hits hiding in the weeds of the almighty algorithm, so if you’re looking for the best movies of the year you can watch right now. We’ve got you covered with the best 2018 movies on Netflix below.

RELATED: Best Movies on Netflix Right Now, Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now and Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now and Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now and Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now and Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now.