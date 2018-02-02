2018 Oscar-Nominated Shorts on Display in New Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Release

0

Big names and big movies often dominate all the headlines for the Academy Awards, but often it’s in short films that some truly remarkable artistry, storytelling, and originality are on display. With that in mind, we’re happy to share ShortsHD’s new compilation trailer for the Oscar-nominated short films in the categories of Live Action, Animation, and Documentary. The shorts come from all over the world and are as diverse as an animated telling of Kobe Bryant‘s inspiring poem Dear Basketball, to a dramatic imagining of an all-too-realistic school shooting in Dekalb Elementary, to the married nonagenarians documentary, Edith + Eddie. Read on for more about where you can see these shorts and get a glimpse at each of them below.

For over a decade, ShortsHD has proudly brought the Oscar-Nominated Short Films to audiences across the globe. This exclusive release features the year’s most spectacular short films across Live Action, Animation and Documentary, and for a limited time is available to watch on the big screen. The 2018 Oscar-Nominated Short Films will be released in theaters on February 9th, giving you the opportunity to see the nominated short films before the Oscar Awards ceremony on March 4th. In 2017, the Oscar® Nominated Short Films earned nearly $3 million at the worldwide box office, nearly doubling from just a few years prior.

