2018 Superhero Movie Preview

Remember when people were worried about “superhero fatigue”? So much for that! The superhero movie genre is thriving, with more and more major studio releases landing in theaters every year. In 2017, superhero movies accounted for five of the top ten spots at the domestic box office and grossed nearly $6 billion worldwide, and 2018 is shaping up to be even bigger, with more superhero films on the lineup than ever before — even after Fox pushed The New Mutants back to 2019.

It’s an especially huge year for Marvel fans, with Disney, Sony, and Fox all breaking out big gun sequels and superhero debuts from the wildly anticipated MCU culmination Avengers: Infinity War to Tom Hardy‘s Venom and even an animated Spider-Man movie. We’re also finally getting Brad Bird‘s long-developed Incredibles 2, which is no small cause for celebration.

Get the details on every major superhero film landing in theaters this year below.