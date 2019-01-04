‘The Favourite’ and ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ Lead 10th Annual Dorian Awards Nominations

It’s awards season, baby, and the critics groups just keep rolling out their picks for the best of 2018. Today, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics unveiled the nominations for the 10th annual Dorian Awards, which celebrate the best and brightest in film, TV, artistic accomplishment of the year.
At the head of the pack for the 20`19 nominations is Yorgos Lanthimos‘ biting period comedy The Favourite, which scooped up eight nominations, including Best Actress, Best Director, and Film of the Year noms among others. Next up were Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk and Roma with six nominations each and A Star Is Born with four. In the realm of TV, Pose and Killing Eve took the lead three nominations each.
As for Wilde Artist of the Year, an award that honors “a truly groundbreaking force in film, stage and/or television,” Bradley Cooper, Hannah Gadsby, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Ryan Murphy. Wilde Wit of the Year nominees, “a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” include Hannah Gadsby, Michelle Wolf, John Oliver, Kate McKinnon and Samantha Bee, while Ellie Fisher, Awkwafina, Henry Golding, Indya Moore, and MJ Rodriguez will compete for Rising Star of the year.
“We’re thrilled by the strong variety of films and TV performances our diverse group of members has chosen to praise,” GALECA president and editorial director of The Advocate Diane Anderson-Minshall said in a statement. “In a lovely compliment to the Time’s Up movement, several categories, including Wilde Artist of the Year, Wilde Wit of the Year and Rising Star, are dominated by women this year. And it’s inspiring that the majority of our Director of the Year nominees are people of color, including Spike Lee, Barry Jenkins and Alfonso Cuarón.”
Check out the full list of nominations below. The winners will be announced at the January 12 awards toast.
FULL LIST OF 10TH DORIAN AWARDS NOMINATIONS
Film of the Year
CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
THE FAVOURITE
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
ROMA
A STAR IS BORN
Director of the Year
(Film or Television)
ALFONSO CUARON, ROMA
MARIELLE HELLER, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
BARRY JENKINS, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
YORGOS LANTHIMOS, THE FAVOURITE
SPIKE LEE, BLACKKKLANSMAN
Film Performance of the Year — Actress
YALITZA APARICIO, ROMA
TONI COLLETTE, HEREDITARY
OLIVIA COLMAN, THE FAVOURITE
LADY GAGA, A STAR IS BORN
MELISSA MCCARTHY, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
Film Performance of the Year — Actor
CHRISTIAN BALE, VICE
BRADLEY COOPER, A STAR IS BORN
ETHAN HAWKE, FIRST REFORMED
RAMI MALEK, BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON, BLACKKKLANSMAN
Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress
ELIZABETH DEBICKI, WIDOWS
REGINA KING, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
EMMA STONE, THE FAVOURITE
RACHEL WEISZ, THE FAVOURITE
MICHELLE YEOH, CRAZY RICH ASIANS
Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor
MAHERSHALA ALI, GREEN BOOK
TIMOTHEE CHALAMET, BEAUTIFUL BOY
SAM ELLIOTT, A STAR IS BORN
RICHARD E. GRANT, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
MICHAEL B. JORDAN, BLACK PANTHER
LGBTQ Film of the Year
BOY ERASED
CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
DISOBEDIENCE
THE FAVOURITE
LOVE SIMON
Foreign Language Film of the Year
BURNING
CAPERNAUM
COLD WAR
ROMA
SHOPLIFTERS
Screenplay of the Year
BO BURNHAM, EIGHTH GRADE
ALFONSO CUARON, ROMA
DEBORAH DAVIS AND TONY MCNAMARA, THE FAVOURITE
NICOLE HOLOFCENER AND JEFF WHITTY, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
BARRY JENKINS, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
Documentary of the Year
FREE SOLO
RBG
SHIRKERS
THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS
WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
LGBTQ Documentary of the Year
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRE
MCQUEEN
SCOTTY AND THE SECRET HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD
STUDIO 54
WHITNEY
Visually Striking Film of the Year
ANNIHILATION
BLACK PANTHER
THE FAVOURITE
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
ROMA
Unsung Film of the Year
COLETTE
DISOBEDIENCE
THE HAPPY PRINCE
TULLY
WE THE ANIMALS
WIDOWS
Campy Flick of the Year
AQUAMAN
BOOK CLUB
MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN
A SIMPLE FAVOR
SUSPIRIA
TV Drama of the Year
AMERICAN CRIME STORY: THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE
THE HANDMAID’S TALE
HOMECOMING
KILLING EVE
POSE
TV Comedy of the Year
BARRY
GLOW
THE GOOD PLACE
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
SCHITT’S CREEK
TV Performance of the Year — Actor
DARREN CRISS, THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY
HUGH GRANT, A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL
BILLY PORTER, POSE
MATTHEW RHYS, THE AMERICANS
BEN WHISHAW, A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL
TV Performance of the Year — Actress
AMY ADAMS, SHARP OBJECTS
RACHEL BROSNAHAN, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
JODIE COMER, KILLING EVE
SANDRA OH, KILLING EVE
JULIA ROBERTS, HOMECOMING
LGBTQ TV Show of the Year
A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL
AMERICAN CRIME STORY: THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE
KILLING EVE
POSE
QUEER EYE
Unsung TV Show of the Year
THE BISEXUAL
DEAR WHITE PEOPLE
THE GOOD FIGHT
ONE DAY AT A TIME
SCHITT’S CREEK
TV Current Affairs Show of the Year
THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH
FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
TV Musical Performance of the Year
ADAM LAMBERT, “BELIEVE”, 41ST KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
BILLY PORTER, MJ RODRIGUEZ AND OUR LADY J, “HOME”, POSE
NOAH REID, “SIMPLY THE BEST”, SCHITT’S CREEK
KEALA SETTLE, “THIS IS ME”, 90TH ACADEMY AWARDS
SUFJAN STEVENS, “MYSTERY OF LOVE”, 90TH ACADEMY AWARDS
Campy TV Show of the Year
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: APOCALYPSE
CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA
QUEER EYE
RIVERDALE
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE
The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award
AWKWAFINA
ELSIE FISHER
HENRY GOLDING
INDYA MOORE
MJ RODRIGUEZ
Wilde Wit of the Year
(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
SAMANTHA BEE
HANNAH GADSBY
KATE MCKINNON
JOHN OLIVER
MICHELLE WOLF
Wilde Artist of the Year
(Honoring a truly groundbreaking force in film, stage and/or television)
BRADLEY COOPER
HANNAH GADSBY
LADY GAGA
NICOLE KIDMAN
RYAN MURPHY