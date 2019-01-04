‘The Favourite’ and ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ Lead 10th Annual Dorian Awards Nominations

0

It’s awards season, baby, and the critics groups just keep rolling out their picks for the best of 2018. Today, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics unveiled the nominations for the 10th annual Dorian Awards, which celebrate the best and brightest in film, TV, artistic accomplishment of the year.

At the head of the pack for the 20`19 nominations is Yorgos Lanthimos‘ biting period comedy The Favourite, which scooped up eight nominations, including Best Actress, Best Director, and Film of the Year noms among others. Next up were Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk and Roma with six nominations each and A Star Is Born with four. In the realm of TV, Pose and Killing Eve took the lead three nominations each.

As for Wilde Artist of the Year, an award that honors “a truly groundbreaking force in film, stage and/or television,” Bradley Cooper, Hannah Gadsby, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Ryan Murphy. Wilde Wit of the Year nominees, “a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse,” include Hannah Gadsby, Michelle Wolf, John Oliver, Kate McKinnon and Samantha Bee, while Ellie Fisher, Awkwafina, Henry Golding, Indya Moore, and MJ Rodriguez will compete for Rising Star of the year.

“We’re thrilled by the strong variety of films and TV performances our diverse group of members has chosen to praise,” GALECA president and editorial director of The Advocate Diane Anderson-Minshall said in a statement. “In a lovely compliment to the Time’s Up movement, several categories, including Wilde Artist of the Year, Wilde Wit of the Year and Rising Star, are dominated by women this year. And it’s inspiring that the majority of our Director of the Year nominees are people of color, including Spike Lee, Barry Jenkins and Alfonso Cuarón.”

Check out the full list of nominations below. The winners will be announced at the January 12 awards toast.

FULL LIST OF 10TH DORIAN AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Film of the Year

CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

THE FAVOURITE

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

ROMA

A STAR IS BORN

Director of the Year

(Film or Television)

ALFONSO CUARON, ROMA

MARIELLE HELLER, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

BARRY JENKINS, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

YORGOS LANTHIMOS, THE FAVOURITE

SPIKE LEE, BLACKKKLANSMAN

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

YALITZA APARICIO, ROMA

TONI COLLETTE, HEREDITARY

OLIVIA COLMAN, THE FAVOURITE

LADY GAGA, A STAR IS BORN

MELISSA MCCARTHY, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

CHRISTIAN BALE, VICE

BRADLEY COOPER, A STAR IS BORN

ETHAN HAWKE, FIRST REFORMED

RAMI MALEK, BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON, BLACKKKLANSMAN

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress

ELIZABETH DEBICKI, WIDOWS

REGINA KING, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

EMMA STONE, THE FAVOURITE

RACHEL WEISZ, THE FAVOURITE

MICHELLE YEOH, CRAZY RICH ASIANS

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor

MAHERSHALA ALI, GREEN BOOK

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET, BEAUTIFUL BOY

SAM ELLIOTT, A STAR IS BORN

RICHARD E. GRANT, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

MICHAEL B. JORDAN, BLACK PANTHER

LGBTQ Film of the Year

BOY ERASED

CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

DISOBEDIENCE

THE FAVOURITE

LOVE SIMON

Foreign Language Film of the Year

BURNING

CAPERNAUM

COLD WAR

ROMA

SHOPLIFTERS

Screenplay of the Year

BO BURNHAM, EIGHTH GRADE

ALFONSO CUARON, ROMA

DEBORAH DAVIS AND TONY MCNAMARA, THE FAVOURITE

NICOLE HOLOFCENER AND JEFF WHITTY, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

BARRY JENKINS, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Documentary of the Year

FREE SOLO

RBG

SHIRKERS

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRE

MCQUEEN

SCOTTY AND THE SECRET HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD

STUDIO 54

WHITNEY

Visually Striking Film of the Year

ANNIHILATION

BLACK PANTHER

THE FAVOURITE

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

ROMA

Unsung Film of the Year

COLETTE

DISOBEDIENCE

THE HAPPY PRINCE

TULLY

WE THE ANIMALS

WIDOWS

Campy Flick of the Year

AQUAMAN

BOOK CLUB

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN

A SIMPLE FAVOR

SUSPIRIA

TV Drama of the Year

AMERICAN CRIME STORY: THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

HOMECOMING

KILLING EVE

POSE

TV Comedy of the Year

BARRY

GLOW

THE GOOD PLACE

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

SCHITT’S CREEK

TV Performance of the Year — Actor

DARREN CRISS, THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

HUGH GRANT, A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL

BILLY PORTER, POSE

MATTHEW RHYS, THE AMERICANS

BEN WHISHAW, A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL

TV Performance of the Year — Actress

AMY ADAMS, SHARP OBJECTS

RACHEL BROSNAHAN, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

JODIE COMER, KILLING EVE

SANDRA OH, KILLING EVE

JULIA ROBERTS, HOMECOMING

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL

AMERICAN CRIME STORY: THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE

KILLING EVE

POSE

QUEER EYE

Unsung TV Show of the Year

THE BISEXUAL

DEAR WHITE PEOPLE

THE GOOD FIGHT

ONE DAY AT A TIME

SCHITT’S CREEK

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH

FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER

THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

TV Musical Performance of the Year

ADAM LAMBERT, “BELIEVE”, 41ST KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

BILLY PORTER, MJ RODRIGUEZ AND OUR LADY J, “HOME”, POSE

NOAH REID, “SIMPLY THE BEST”, SCHITT’S CREEK

KEALA SETTLE, “THIS IS ME”, 90TH ACADEMY AWARDS

SUFJAN STEVENS, “MYSTERY OF LOVE”, 90TH ACADEMY AWARDS

Campy TV Show of the Year

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: APOCALYPSE

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

QUEER EYE

RIVERDALE

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE

The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

AWKWAFINA

ELSIE FISHER

HENRY GOLDING

INDYA MOORE

MJ RODRIGUEZ

Wilde Wit of the Year

(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

SAMANTHA BEE

HANNAH GADSBY

KATE MCKINNON

JOHN OLIVER

MICHELLE WOLF

Wilde Artist of the Year

(Honoring a truly groundbreaking force in film, stage and/or television)

BRADLEY COOPER

HANNAH GADSBY

LADY GAGA

NICOLE KIDMAN

RYAN MURPHY