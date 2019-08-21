The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 216 – 2019 Summer Movie Season Breakdown

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about the 2019 Summer Movie Season. We discuss which films were hits, which flopped, the current trends, the smaller films that were good but struggled to find an audience, what this season means for the future, and more. We then move on to Reader Hot Takes and finish up with Recently Watched.

