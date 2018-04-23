Exclusive ‘211’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Is Outnumbered and Outgunned

0

Nicolas Cage is outnumbered and outgunned in our exclusive debut trailer for 211, the new action thriller about a long, bloody standoff during a bank heist. Titled after the police code for a robbery in progress, 211 stars Cage as officer Mike Chandler, an old-school cop taking a young civilian out on a ride-along when they find themselves caught unprepared in the midst of a dangerous bank heist, surrounded by highly trained and heavily armed men.

Cage has been having a bit of a fun moment in 2018, first with his outlandish, anarchic horror movie Mom and Dad and once again, which reunited him with Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance co-director Brian Taylor. Then Sundance rolled around, where Cage appeared in Panos Cosmatos headtrip festival hit Mandy alongside Andrea Riseborough, earning rave reviews from the genre crowd. Mandy is next set to appear at Cannes, where I’m sure there will be all kinds of measured reactions to its extremity. You can always count on Cannes for measured reactions. Now, 211 doesn’t look as madcap as those two, but Cage also released The Humanity Bureau and Looking Glass this year and it looks like 211 could be right at home with those cheesy-meets-fun thrillers.

Written and directed by Kush and Pretty Perfect helmer York Shackleton, 211 also stars Cory Hardrict (American Sniper), Michael Rainey Jr. (Power), Ori Pfeffer (Hacksaw Ridge), Weston Cage (Lord of War), Sophie Skelton (Outlander), and Alexandra Dinu (Bullet Head). The film arrives in theaters, on VOD and Digital HD on June 8th.

