First ’22 July’ Trailer Reveals Paul Greengrass’ Chronicle of the Norwegian Terrorist Attack

Netflix has released the first trailer for 22 July, the new true-story drama from The Bourne Ultimatum and Captain Phillips filmmaker Paul Greengrass. Written and directed by Greengrass, the film chronicles the events surrounding Norway’s deadliest terrorist attack, when a far-right extremist detonated a car bomb in Oslo before carrying out a mass shooting on an island at a leadership camp for teens. He killed 77 people when all was said and done, and the progressive Norway had to reckon with how to deal with such an event. While it appears that Greengrass is pulling from his astounding work on United 93 here to bring a naturalistic and experiential view to these attacks, 22 July thankfully goes beyond the attacks themselves and attempts to tell a story of hope and courage in the face of evil.

This is certainly going to be a difficult film to watch, but it looks terrific. Greengrass went off his game recently with the very disappointing Jason Bourne, but 22 July looks to find the filmmaker returning to his filmmaking roots in an emotionally impactful way. Additionally, while this is the kind of film that would likely get a very limited release due to its subject matter, it’s a Netflix original and will be widely available by the end of the year.

Check out the 22 July trailer below and look for Collider’s review of the film out of the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend. The film stars Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden, Jonas Strand Gravli, Maria Bock, Thorbjørn Harr, Ola G. Furuseth, Seda Witt, and Isak Bakli Aglen. 22 July will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on October 10th.