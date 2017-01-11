‘24: Legacy’: New Trailer Welcomes the Return of a Familiar Face

0

Ever since FOX announced they were reviving their long-running thriller 24, fans of the original series have wondered how closely the new incarnation would tie in with the OG exploits of Jack Bauer (Keifer Sutherland), Dammit Chloe (Mary-Lynn Raskjub) and the rest of the CTU gang. Bauer’s still out of the picture (for now), but the network has released a new trailer ahead of the series premiere revealing the first look at the return of another major fan favorite, Tony Almeida (Carlos Bernard).

Word of Tony’s return first broke back in October, when we learned his story would somehow tie in with that of our new hero, Corey Hawkins‘ Eric Carter, a soldier whose past as a part of an elite anti-terrorist task force catches up with him when the terrorist group he helped brings down plans a new attack on U.S. soil. According to executive producer Manny Coto, Tony’s return is somehow tied to Miranda Otto‘s CTU agent Rebecca, who is “Tony’s dark past comes back to haunt Rebecca in some way,” Coto told EW. “What’s fun about it is that it’s not just, ‘Hey, I’m Tony Almeida.’ There’s a previous relationship — not necessarily a romantic relationship — with one of our characters.”

Get your first look at Tony’s return in the new 24: Legacy trailer below.

It will be interesting to see how Almeida fits into the new story (and if he can survive this time around), and what dynamic he might have with Carter should the two ever team up. Tony was a slippery dude in the original series — alternately Jack’s rival, his right-hand-man, a terrorist victim, a terrorist, a secret agent, and ultimately an avenging traitor, so Legacy really has room to take the character in just about any direction. Hopefully, they chose wisely though as those twists and turns became a few too many and it would be nice to get a clear sense of the character again. Assuming he doesn’t die immediately, which…. you know, it’s 24, so I assume nothing.