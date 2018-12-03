Watch David Ehrlich’s Incredible 25 Best Films of 2018 Countdown Video

0

Film critic and writer David Ehrlich’s yearly Best Films countdown video is a highly anticipated tradition, and the 2018 installment is here to, unsurprisingly, not disappoint. The end of the year is when everyone puts together their own lists of superlatives, singling out the best of the best when it comes to films from the year prior. But we do this because we love movies, and Ehrlich’s videos are consistently a celebration of this art form that we discuss, debate, celebrate, argue over, and fawn over 12 months a year.

The 2018 video is eclectic, as always, with films ranging from Burning and Madeline’s Madeline to Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Paddington 2. Ehrlich also takes the opportunity to use a bevy of Queen music thanks to Bohemian Rhapsody without including that particular film on his list.

To watch this video is to have a surprisingly emotional experience to seeing footage from some towering pieces of cinema from 2018. That something like Paddington 2 and something like ROMA can not only co-exist on a list like this but also illicit equally impactful emotional reactions is a testament to the power of cinema. And if you ever wondered if “Shallow” matches up with footage from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, you’re about to find out.

Check out Ehrlich’s Best 25 Films of 2018 video countdown below.

THE 25 BEST FILMS OF 2018: A VIDEO COUNTDOWN from david ehrlich on Vimeo.