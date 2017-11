Here’s the Full Schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas

0

Freeform is getting an early jump on their 25 Days of Christmas this year, and the full schedule is already upon is. With Halloween officially in the rearview mirror, it’s full steam ahead toward Christmastime, and while it might not be quite time to break out the yule log just yet, it’s never too early to start planning your holiday movie marathoning. In that regard, Freeform’s always go you covered with Christmas movies running round the clock.

The 2017 lineup features 25 days of pure, uninterrupted holiday spirit, including old standbys like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Santa Clause, and Elf as well as the Freeform premiere of Christmas with the Kranks. This year’s lineup also includes The Nightmare Before Christmas, a Toy Story marathon, and my personal favorite, Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups, which is just as adorable as it sounds.

Days of Christmas begins on December 1st and runs straight through Christmas Day. Check out the full schedule below.

Friday, December 1

(7:30 – 9:30 a.m. EST) ELOISE AT CHRISTMASTIME (2003)

(11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST) RICHIE RICH’S CHRISTMAS WISH

(1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EST) JACK FROST (1979)

(2:00 – 3:35 p.m. EST) TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

(3:35 – 4:35 p.m. EST) THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS

(4:35 – 7:05 p.m. EST) WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

(7:05 – 9:15 p.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

(9:15 – 11:25 p.m. EST) ELF

(11:25 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. EST) DISNEY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2009)

(1:30 – 2:00 a.m. EST) FROSTY’S WINTER WONDERLAND

Saturday, December 2

(7:00 – 9:00 a.m. EST) RICHIE RICH’S CHRISTMAS WISH

(9:00 – 9:30 a.m. EST) MICKEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL

(9:30 – 11:00 a.m. EST) MICKEY’S ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS

(1:05 – 3:10 p.m. EST) DISNEY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2009)

(3:10 – 4:50 p.m. EST) TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

(4:50 – 7:00 p.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

(7:00 – 9:10 p.m. EST) ELF

(9:10 – 11:50 p.m. EST) DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000)

(11:50 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. EST) THE POLAR EXPRESS

Sunday, December 3

(7:00 – 7:30 a.m. EST) MICKEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL

(7:30 – 9:00 a.m. EST) MICKEY’S ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS

(9:00 -11:05 a.m. EST) A DENNIS THE MENACE CHRISTMAS

(11:05 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. EST) SANTA PAWS 2: THE SANTA PUPS

(1:10 – 2:15 p.m. EST) SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN’ TO TOWN

(2:15 – 3:55 p.m. EST) TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

(3:55 – 6:05 p.m. EST) THE POLAR EXPRESS

(6:05 – 8:45 p.m. EST) DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000)

(8:45 – 10:50 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE

(10:50 p.m. – 12:55 a.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE 3: THE ESCAPE CLAUSE

Monday, December 4

(7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EST) SANTA PAWS 2: THE SANTA PUPS

(11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST) MICKEY’S TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS

(12:30 – 2:30 p.m. EST) ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011)

(2:30 – 4:35 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE

(4:35 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE 3: THE ESCAPE CLAUSE

(6:40 – 8:50 p.m. EST) ELF

(8:50 – 11:00 p.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

(12:00 – 2:00 a.m. EST) FOUR CHRISTMASES

Tuesday, December 5

(7:30 – 9:30 a.m. EST) THE MISTLE-TONES

(12:30 – 2:30 p.m. EST) FOUR CHRISTMASES

(2:30 – 4:35 p.m. EST) ANGRY ANGEL

(4:35 – 6:45 p.m. EST) ELF

(6:45 – 8:55 p.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

(8:55 – 11:00 p.m. EST) THE POLAR EXPRESS

(12:00 – 2:00 a.m. EST) ELOISE AT CHRISTMASTIME (2003)

Wednesday, December 6

(7:30 – 9:30 a.m. EST) SNOWGLOBE

(12:00 – 2:05 p.m. EST) ANGRY ANGEL

(2:05 – 4:15 p.m. EST) ELOISE AT CHRISTMASTIME (2003)

(4:15 – 6:45 p.m. EST) WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

(6:45 – 8:50 p.m. EST) THE POLAR EXPRESS

(8:50 – 11:00 p.m. EST) ELF

(12:00 – 2:00 a.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

Thursday, December 7

(7:00 – 9:30 a.m. EST) WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

(11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST) SNOW DAY

(1:00 – 2:35 p.m. EST) TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

(2:35 – 4:45 p.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

(4:45 – 6:50 p.m. EST) DISNEY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2009)

(6:50 – 9:00 p.m. EST) ELF

(9:00 – 11:00 p.m. EST) DISNEY∙PIXAR’S TOY STORY

(12:00 – 2:05 a.m. EST) A DENNIS THE MENACE CHRISTMAS

Friday, December 8

(7:00 – 7:30 a.m. EST) THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

(7:30 – 9:30 a.m. EST) A DENNIS THE MENACE CHRISTMAS

(11:00 a.m. – 12:40 p.m. EST) TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

(12:40 – 2:45 p.m. EST) ELOISE AT CHRISTMASTIME (2003)

DISNEY∙PIXAR’S TOY STORY MARATHON

(4:50 – 6:50 p.m. EST) DISNEY∙PIXAR’S TOY STORY

(6:50 – 9:00 p.m. EST) DISNEY∙PIXAR’S TOY STORY 2

(9:00 – 11:30 p.m. EST) DISNEY∙PIXAR’S TOY STORY 3

(11:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. EST) DISNEY∙PIXAR’S TOY STORY THAT TIME FORGOT

(12:00 – 2:00 a.m. EST) ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011)

Saturday, December 9

(7:00 – 9:05 a.m. EST) RUDOLPH AND FROSTY’S CHRISTMAS IN JULY

(9:05 – 11:10 a.m. EST) ELOISE AT CHRISTMASTIME (2003)

(11:10 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. EST) ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011)

(1:15 – 3:25 p.m. EST) DISNEY∙PIXAR’S TOY STORY 2

(3:25 – 5:55 p.m. EST) DISNEY∙PIXAR’S TOY STORY 3

(5:55 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. EST) DISNEY∙PIXAR’S TOY STORY THAT TIME FORGOT

SANTA CLAUSE DOUBLE FEATURE

(6:25 – 8:35 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE

(8:35 – 10:45 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE 3: THE ESCAPE CLAUSE

(10:45 p.m. – 12:55 a.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

(12:55 – 2:00 a.m. EST) JACK FROST (1979)

Sunday, December 10

(7:00 – 8:00 a.m. EST) JACK FROST (1979)

(8:00 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. EST) SNOW DAY

(10:05 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. EST) RICHIE RICH’S CHRISTMAS WISH

(12:10 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE 3: THE ESCAPE CLAUSE

(2:15 – 4:20 p.m. EST) DISNEY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2009)

(4:20 – 6:30 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE

(6:30 – 8:40 p.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

(8:40 – 10:50 p.m. EST) ELF

(10:50 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. EST) FOUR CHRISTMASES

(1:00 – 2:00 a.m. EST) THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS

Monday, December 11

(7:00 – 7:30 a.m. EST) THE BELLS OF FRAGGLE ROCK

(7:30 – 9:30 a.m. EST) RICHIE RICH’S CHRISTMAS WISH

(11:00 – 11:30 a.m. EST) THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

(11:30 a.m. – 1:35 p.m. EST) DISNEY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2009)

(1:35 – 2:40 p.m. EST) SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN’ TO TOWN

(2:40 – 3:40 p.m. EST) THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS

(3:40 – 5:50 p.m. EST) FOUR CHRISTMASES

(5:50 – 8:00 p.m. EST) ELF

(8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EST) DISNEY’S FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS: HOLIDAY MAGIC – PREMIERE

(9:00 – 11:00 p.m. EST) THE POLAR EXPRESS

(12:00 – 2:00 a.m. EST) ELOISE AT CHRISTMASTIME (2003)

Tuesday, December 12

(7:00 – 7:30 a.m. EST) NESTOR, THE LONG-EARED CHRISTMAS DONKEY

(7:30 – 9:30 a.m. EST) ELOISE AT CHRISTMASTIME (2003)

(11:00 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. EST) SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN’ TO TOWN

(12:10 – 2:20 p.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

(2:20 – 4:00 p.m. EST) TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

(4:00 – 6:40 p.m. EST) CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

(6:40 – 8:50 p.m. EST) THE POLAR EXPRESS

(8:50 – 11:00 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE

(12:00 – 2:00 a.m. EST) RUDOLPH AND FROSTY’S CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Wednesday, December 13

(7:00 – 7:30 a.m. EST) ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

(7:30 – 9:30 a.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

(11:00 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. EST) RUDOLPH’S SHINY NEW YEAR

(12:10 – 1:50 p.m. EST) TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

(1:50 – 4:30 p.m. EST) CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

(4:30 – 6:40 p.m. EST) ELF

(6:40 – 8:50 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE

(8:50 – 11:00 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE 3: THE ESCAPE CLAUSE

(12:00 – 1:00 a.m. EST) THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS

(1:00 – 2:00 a.m. EST) DISNEY’S FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS: HOLIDAY MAGIC

Thursday, December 14

(7:00 – 8:30 a.m. EST) MICKEY’S TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS

(8:30 – 9:30 a.m. EST) DISNEY’S FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS: HOLIDAY MAGIC

(11:00 – 11:30 a.m. EST) MICKEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL

(11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST) CHRISTMAS CUPID

(1:30 – 3:40 p.m. EST) ELF

(3:40 – 4:40 p.m. EST) THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS

(4:40 – 6:45 p.m. EST) THE SANTA CLAUSE 3: THE ESCAPE CLAUSE

(6:45 – 8:50 p.m. EST) FOUR CHRISTMASES

(8:50 – 11:00 p.m. EST) NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

(12:00 – 2:00 a.m. EST) ANGRY ANGEL