Here’s Freeform’s Full 25 Days of Christmas Schedule

It’s that time of year again. Freeform has released the full 25 Days of Christmas schedule for the annual holiday programming event. Starting December 1st, a bevy of holiday films will grace the Freeform airwaves from sun-up to sun-down, albeit with a few changes this year. As we previously reported, AMC is launching its own holiday programming event in 2018 and they were able to snatch away the licenses to previous 25 Days of Christmas staples like Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and The Polar Express. So you won’t find those movies on Freeform this year, as you have in years past.

However, Freeform’s 2018 lineup still boasts some fine holiday classics like The Santa Clause, The Holiday, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as the stop-motion films The Little Drummer Boy and Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town. There are also some unrelated Disney films thrown in for good measure like Toy Story marathons and The Incredibles, as well as Robert Zemeckis’ super creepy and oddly alluring A Christmas Carol and, for some reason, Jingle All the Way 2. The standout, however, is the addition of the delightful Paddington to the lineup. If you haven’t seen that movie, make a point to check it out.

Taking a look at the full schedule, the loss of Elf and Polar Express specifically are glaring, as those films usually got a lot of play. Freeform hopes to recover with some new original films like Life-Size 2 and No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, and you can take a look at the full schedule below.

Saturday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

9:05 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

11:10 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

1:15 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

3:20 p.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

5:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

7:35 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

9:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:55 p.m. – “Life-Size”

Sunday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

9:00 a.m. – “Eight Crazy Nights”

11:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

1:05 p.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

2:35 p.m. – “Life-Size”

4:40 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

9:00 p.m. – “Life-Size 2” Freeform Original Feature Premiere

11:00 p.m. – “The Holiday”

Monday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

8:30 a.m. – “Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too”

9:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

12:00 p.m. – “The Truth About Christmas”

2:10 p.m. – “The Holiday”

5:25 p.m. – “Life-Size 2”

7:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:30 p.m. – “Pop Up Santa Holiday Special” Freeform Original Premiere

12:00 a.m. – “The Family Stone”

Tuesday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

8:00 a.m. – “Pop Up Santa Holiday Special”

11:30 a.m. – “Love the Coopers”

2:05 p.m. – “The Family Stone”

4:10 p.m. – “This Christmas” Freeform Premiere

6:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

Wednesday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

9:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

11:00 a.m. – “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic” (2017)

12:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 3”

2:00 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

4:05 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”

5:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

8:55 p.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

12:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

Thursday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

7:30 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

12:00 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

2:05 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”

3:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:50 p.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

6:55 p.m. – “Disney∙Pixar’s Toy Story”

8:55 p.m. – “Disney∙Pixar’s Toy Story 2”

12:00 a.m. – “Call Me Claus”

Friday, Dec. 7

7:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

11:00 a.m. – “Call Me Claus”

1:10 p.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

3:15 p.m. – “Disney∙Pixar’s Toy Story”

5:15 p.m. – “Disney∙Pixar’s Toy Story 2”

7:20 p.m. – “Disney∙Pixar’s Toy Story 3”

9:50 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (2009)

11:55 p.m. – “A Belle for Christmas” Freeform Premiere

Saturday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m. – “Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too”

8:00 a.m. – “A Belle for Christmas”

10:10 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

12:15 p.m. – “Deck the Halls”

2:20 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (2009)

4:25 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”

5:30 p.m. – “Disney∙Pixar’s Toy Story 3”

8:00 p.m. – “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic” (2018) Freeform Original Premiere

9:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

11:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

1:00 a.m. – “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic” (2018)

Sunday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. – “Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too”

7:30 a.m. – “Deck the Halls”

9:30 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”

10:35 a.m. – “Life-Size”

12:40 p.m. – “Life-Size 2”

2:45 p.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

4:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:35 p.m. – “Love the Coopers”