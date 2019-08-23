Exclusive Poster for Rob Zombie’s ‘3 From Hell’ Brings Back ‘The Devil’s Rejects’

The Firefly Family is back in bloody business, which generally speaking, isn’t much good for anyone but the FIrefly Family, but today, it means we get to bring you an exclusive new poster for Rob Zombie‘s 3 From Hell. Zombie first introduced his twisted, serial-killing family unit in House of 100 Corpses before gunning them down at the end of The Devil’s Rejects. But as the first full trailer from 3 From Hell revealed, the primary trio — Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie), Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) — were rushed to the hospital, where they made a “Satanic recovery” against impossible odds.

Plot details for 3 From Hell are still pretty slim, but in general, you can probably expect all the Zombie trademarks of horny hillbilly horror. Or, as the poster promises; murder, madness, and mayhem. And, you know, some clown stuff for good measure.

The cast also includes Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones and Tom Papa. Lionsgate and Saban films will present a limited theatrical run on September 16, 17, and 18, 2019. You can get your tickets here and check out our exclusive new poster below.

Here is the official logline 3 From Hell: