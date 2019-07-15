‘3 From Hell’ Trailer Reveals Rob Zombie’s Blood-Soaked Sequel to ‘The Devil’s Rejects’

0

Lionsgate and Saban Films have dropped the first full-length look at 3 From Hell, director Rob Zombie‘s gruesome-looking sequel to House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. The film marks the return of the Firefly family—mainly, Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie), Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig)—Zombie’s crew of dirt-caked serial killers who we last left off in a hail of police gunfire at the end of The Devil’s Rejects.

To that end, this trailer finally answers the question of how exactly the Firefly family is back for a sequel. The psychopathic trio was rushed to the hospital and survived a “less than a million to one” odds of survival, with the newspapers breathlessly calling it a “Satanic Recovery.” 3 From Hell quite literally brings the 3 back from hell, and a supportive cult calling for authorities to “free the 3” springs up in the aftermath.

This definitely appears to be your classic Rob Zombie joint, which is to say it’s filled with gushy stabbing noises and looks like it was filmed on film that was buried in the desert for three weeks. Zombie is, unsurprisingly, pretty divisive as a filmmaker, but he’s not known to disappoint anyone who is into his very specific jam. I’m honestly kind’ve hyped for 3 From Hell. House of 1000 Corpses has all the hallmarks of an enthusiastic but sloppy feature-directing debut, but The Devil’s Rejects is a nasty piece of work that pretty deftly blends B-movie grittiness with slasher sensibilities. (Plus, Zombie’s Halloween slaps. @ me all you wish.)

Check out the trailer below, along with the film’s official poster. 3 From Hell—which also stars Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Emilio Rivera, Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Clint Howard—hits theaters on September 16.

Here is the official, admittedly pretty slim synopsis for 3 From Hell: