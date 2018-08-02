The 30 Best Comic Book Cartoons of the 1990s

0

Ah, the 1990s, a time when there seemed to be an unlimited supply of cartoons that ranged from the dark and brooding to the hypercolored and hyperactive, with a show for every conceivable niche in the spectrum. In fact, there were so many cartoons available that we’ve had to break down our favorites into a number of different categories. Today’s installment covers a selection of 90s animated series derived from comic books and manga series.

Even with that specificity, we had no problem coming up with 30 of them. In fact, we had trouble trimming the list down to that number, so some rules apply: In order to make the cut, the comic book/manga had to come before the animated series, and the majority of the episodes had to occur in the 90s decade itself. That’s why you’ll see series like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which started in 1987 but ran well into the 90s, while shows like Static Shock, Justice League, The Big Guy and Rusty the Boy Robot, and Cowboy Bebop won’t be included. Perhaps on another list!

We should have hit most of your favorites from the likes of Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Image Comics and other smaller publications here, but I’m almost certain there will be some you haven’t heard of, or will have the deepest recesses of your memories triggered by their mention. For some, it might even surprise you to learn that they were adaptations in the first place. If we’ve left out any of your favorites, be sure to let us know in the comments!