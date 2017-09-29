Hulu Adds ‘Boy Meets World’ and More TGIF Faves to Fuel Your 90s Obsession

0

The dream of the 90s is alive on Hulu. The streaming network, which has just seen a big Emmy win for its series adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, has always been a place to find great niche programming. For a long time, its library was a haven not only for cinephiles, but for Anglophiles looking for classic British dramas and comedies. But licensing agreements change extremely fast in this new world of streaming services, and Hulu has therefore carved out a new niche for itself — TGIF!

Yes, beloved 90s series Boy Meets World, Dinosaurs, and Home Improvement have now joined the catalogue of series available to stream per Hulu’s new deal with Disney-ABC television, which also includes Full House, Family Matters, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. My childhood, y’all!

In addition to these nostalgia-fueled releases, Hulu has also struck a deal with NBC Universal to stream Will & Grace, 30 Rock, Parenthood, and more classics. So while Netflix is pumping out new series at an alarming rate (and with varying quality), Hulu is stocking its library with 90s and 2000s favorites that are always worth a binge-watch.

All of these titles are available to stream as of Friday, September 29th — fittingly, as so many were part of the classic TGIF lineup. Also, you now know what your weekend plans are! Speaking of, let us know in the comments which titles you’re the most excited to watch again, or even watch for the first time.