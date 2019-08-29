Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2019 Schedule Includes ‘Hocus Pocus’, ‘Scream’, and More

0

It’s never too early to start getting excited for Halloween, and what better way to get in the mood than with Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween schedule? The annual event plays host to marathons of tons of spooky movies and TV specials throughout the month of October, and what used to be a 13-night event has now turned into a full month-long celebration of things that go bump in the night.

The 2019 schedule is anchored by, of course, Hocus Pocus, but new additions to the lineup this year include the Scream trilogy, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, and the severely underrated Goosebumps movie. Additionally, in the wake of the Disney-Fox deal (Disney owns Freeform), a marathon of The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror will make its Freeform debut.

As per usual, Halloween night will be marked by all-day/night showings of Hocus Pocus, a true Halloween classic if there ever was one.

Check out the full 31 Nights of Halloween 2019 schedule below. The festivities begin on October 1st on Freeform with Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

3:00 p.m. – “Monster House”

5:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Monster’s Inc.”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless” – Freeform Premiere

12:00 p.m. – “Monster House”

2:05 p.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House” – Freeform Premiere

4:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon – Freeform Premiere

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. – “Edward Scissorhands”

2:40 p.m. – “ParaNorman”

4:45 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

6:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

Friday, Oct. 4

11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins” – Freeform Premiere

11:30 a.m. – “Hook” (1991)

2:35 p.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:40 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:45 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. – “ParaNorman”

9:00 a.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

11:10 a.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

1:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

3:45 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

5:50 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:00 p.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest” – Freeform Premiere

9:00 p.m. – “Goosebumps” – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – “Monster House”

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

9:30 a.m. – “Monster House”

11:30 a.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

1:30 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

3:35 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

5:45 p.m. – “Goosebumps”

8:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

10:20 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:30 p.m. – “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest”

1:30 p.m. – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

4:10 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

6:20 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

8:25 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

11:00 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

1:00 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

3:00 p.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

5:30 p.m. – “Ghostbusters II”

8:00 p.m. – “Iron Man”

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

2:45 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

4:55 p.m. – “Iron Man”

8:00 p.m. – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

11:30 a.m. – “R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House”

1:40 p.m. – “Monster House”

3:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

6:15 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

8:25 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

10:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”

Friday, Oct. 11

11:00 a.m. – “Scared Shrekless”

11:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

2:00 p.m. – “Hocus Pocus”

4:05 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story of TERROR!”

7:15 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9:30 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

12:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1:50 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

3:55 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”