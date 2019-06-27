Exclusive: ‘3Below’ Season 2 Trailer Sends Aliens, Trolls, & More on Summer Vacation

0

It’s our pleasure to bring you the exclusive first look at the official trailer for Season 2 of DreamWorks’ 3Below: Tales of Arcadia! If you haven’t watched the fantastic first season, you might want to avoid this trailer because there are some spoilers. But if you’re all caught up on 3Below and Trollhunters, this should be a very exciting trailer for you!

In the first spinoff series under the Tales of Arcadia banner, main characters Aja and Krel, and their bodyguard Vex, manage to keep a (somewhat) low profile in the title town, despite the fact that they’re royals from an alien planet. But it doesn’t take long for the alien teens to fall into friendships with some familiar faces from Arcadia. It’s a good thing, too, because they’ll need all the help they can get when new and returning enemies show up to antagonize Aja, Krel, and their fellow Arcadians. Sharp-eyed viewers might just spot a few characters who look likely to arrive in time to lend a hand (or more) in the fight!

Featuring the returning voices of Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany and Nick Offerman with Nick Frost, Alon Aboutboul, Chris Obi, Uzo Aduba, Cheryl Hines, Tom Kenny, Haley Atwell, and Glenn Close, along with returning talent from Trollhunters including Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton, Steven Yeun, and Cole Sand. 3Below: Tales of Arcadia Season 2 arrives on Netflix in its entirety on July 12th!

Check out our exclusive reveal of the 3Below: Tales of Arcadia Season 2 trailer below:

Your summer is about to get a lot more LIVELY! Aja, Krel, and Vex’s story continues as they fight to protect Earth and themselves from evil! Get ready for all new alien adventures in Season 2 of 3Below, coming to Netflix July 12th!

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2 of 3Below:

The second season of executive producer​ ​Guillermo Del Toro’s ​DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below​, finds Royal aliens, Aja and Krel cleaning up the mess that was left behind after their epic victory against General Morando’s bounty hunters. Still reeling from the betrayal by their bodyguard, Varvatos Vex, Aja and Krel continue to bravely defend themselves and their “Earthling” friends against powerful dangers old and new, all while attempting to fix their damaged Mothership and return to Akridion-5.

For more on 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, be sure to get caught up with our related write-ups linked below: