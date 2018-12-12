Exclusive: Official Trailer for Netflix’s ‘3 Below’ Brings the Aliens to Arcadia

0

From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and the seven-time Emmy Award-winning team behind Trollhunters comes 3Below, the second chapter in the “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy. Fans of Trollhunters can expect to find several familiar faces in 3Below which tells the tale of two royal teenage aliens and their bodyguard who flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator, only to crash land in Arcadia. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school, all while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet. And we have the exclusive reveal of the series’ new official trailer to share with you today!

The series will feature Diego Luna and Tatiana Maslany in the lead roles of Krel and Aja, with Nick Offerman playing their bodyguard, Vex. The incredible cast also includes Andy Garcia, Nick Frost, Alon Aboutboul, Chris Obi, Uzo Aduba, Cheryl Hines, Tom Kenny, Haley Atwell, Danny Trejo, Glenn Close and Ann Dowd who will be lending their voices, along with returning talent from Trollhunters including Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton, Lexi Medrano, Steven Yeun, Cole Sands, Kelsey Grammer and more. All 13 half-hour episodes of 3Below’s first season will become available to Netflix members worldwide on December 21, 2018.

Check out the full trailer for 3Below: Tales of Arcadia now!

DreamWorks’ 3Below: Tales of Arcadia follows two royal teenage aliens, Aja (Maslany) and Krel (Luna), and their bodyguard Vex (Offerman), as they flee a surprise takeover of their home planet and crash-land on Earth — in Arcadia, the same town where the events of Trollhunters take place. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they must blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all while attempting to repair their ship to return to and defend their home planet. Executive produced by the award-winning team of Guillermo del Toro, Rodrigo Blaas, Marc Guggenheim and Chad Hammes, 3Below offers a must-see family viewing experience this holiday season.

