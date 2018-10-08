First Teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘3Below’ Confirms the ‘Trollhunters’ Connection

0

This past Friday at New York Comic Con, fans were treated to a special first look at DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, the second chapter in the DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia trilogy that began with Trollhunters. Creator and executive producer Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) was joined by voice talent Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico), and fellow executive producers Rodrigo Blaas, Marc Guggenheim and Chad Hammes. The panel, along with moderator Whitney Matheson, unveiled the all-star voice cast including Glenn Close (The Wife) who made a surprise appearance!

DreamWorks previously announced the series will feature Luna and Tatiana Maslany in the lead roles of Krel and Aja. Nick Offerman, Andy Garcia, Nick Frost, Alon Aboutboul, Chris Obi, Uzo Aduba, Cheryl Hines, Tom Kenny, Haley Atwell, Danny Trejo, and Ann Dowd will be lending their voices along with returning talent from Trollhunters including Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton, Lexi Medrano, Steven Yeun, Cole Sands, Kelsey Grammer and more. Additionally, The Crystal Method created the main title theme that you hear in the opening credits video, which you can check out below:

Fans of the 7 time Emmy-winning Trollhunters can expect to find several familiar faces in 3Below when two royal teenage aliens, and their bodyguard flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all the while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet.

Guillermo del Toro surprised fans with the world premiere of the first episode of DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below during this past weekend’s New York Comic-Con, where Close also made a surprise appearance when her casting was announced. While fans who have been following the expanded Tales of Arcadia news, which includes 3Below along with Wizards, may have seen the Trollhunters cameo coming, it’s pretty cool to see how excitedly the fanbase reacted upon seeing Krel and Aja pop up in their own spin-off series, along with some new friends (and enemies).

Keep an eye out for 3Below on Netflix, debuting December 21st!