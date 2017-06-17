Mandy Moore and the Cast of ’47 Meters Down’ Play “Would You Rather”

0

And we’re back with another round of “Would You Rather!” This time around I’m playing the game with the cast of 47 Meters Down. The movie stars Mandy Moore as Lisa. She just went through a rough break-up so now her sister Kate (Claire Holt) is trying to get her to let loose and have some fun during their vacation to Mexico. It’s all good fun until they opt to try shark cage diving, and on Taylor’s (Matthew Modine) rickety looking boat no less. Sure enough, soon after hopping into the cage, the rig breaks and the cage plummets to the bottom of the ocean floor.

So naturally, I had to ask some shark-related “Would You Rather” questions this time around. Find out if Moore, Holt, Modine and Yani Gellman would rather work with a real animal or a CG creature, have a lifetime supply of gummy sharks or Swedish Fish and much more in the video interview at the top of this article.

On the rebound after a devastating break-up, Lisa (Mandy Moore) is ready for adventure while on vacation in Mexico. Even still, she needs a little extra persuasion when her daring sister Kate (Claire Holt) suggests they go shark diving with some locals. Once underwater in a protective cage, Lisa and Kate catch a once in a lifetime, face-to-face look at majestic Great Whites. But when their worst fears are realized and the cage breaks away from their boat, they find themselves plummeting to the bottom of the seabed, too deep to radio for help without making themselves vulnerable to the savage sharks, their oxygen supplies rapidly dwindling. 47 METERS DOWN is a terrifying tale of survival set in the domain of the ocean’s fiercest creatures.

