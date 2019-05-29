’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ Trailer Reveals an Underwater City of Sharks

0

[Extremely Ryan Gosling voice] “City of shaaarks…”

Entertainment Studios has released the official trailer for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged—formerly known as 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter, formerly formerly known as 48 Meters Down—the sequel to director Johannes Roberts‘ 2017 surprise shark-attack hit. Roberts returns to direct the sequel from a script he co-wrote with the original films’ writer, Ernest Riera.

The first 47 Meters Down—which grossed $61 million on a $5 million budget—trapped two sisters (Mandy Moore and Claire Holt) on the bottom of the ocean in a shark cage. Like any good horror sequel worth its saltwater, Uncaged ups the ante in the most preposterous way possible. The film follows four women exploring an ancient Mayan city lying under the ocean that is now, if I’m understanding the trailer correctly, populated completely by sharks. Underwater shark city! I’m sold, immediately, based solely on the premise of a near-Lovecraftian town in the middle of nowhere that is overrun by giant sharks. Or is it just “run” by giant sharks? Do the giant sharks have an infrastructure in place? I guess we’ll find out!

But seriously, the first 47 Meters Down was some quality schlocky panic-attack material, and I’m genuinely curious where Roberts goes with what appears to be a bigger budget. Check out the trailer below, followed by the official poster. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged swims into theaters on August 16. The film stars John Corbett, Brec Bassinger, Nia Long, Sistine Rose Stallone, Brianne Tju, and Sophie Nélisse.

Here is the official synopsis for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged: