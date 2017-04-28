‘47 Meters Down’ Trailer: “There Are Sharks Everywhere!”

0

Everyone loves a good shark romp. After the definitive masterwork that is Jaws, filmmakers seem to have accepted the fact that Steven Spielberg‘s 1975 classic can never be topped and subsequently contented themselves with creating campy, occasionally downright silly (looking at you Sharknado) spectacles and survival tales. It’s a favorite genre, and with the success of The Shallows last year and the hype surrounding the Jason Statham v. Prehistoric Shark actioner Meg, it seems to be having a bit of a resurgence at the moment.

Next up is 47 Meters Down, a movie that looks deliciously aware of exactly what kind of popcorn-chomping thriller it is. The film stars Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Claire Holt (The Originals) as two sisters who head out on a much need tropical vacation where they opt to go cave diving and get an up close look at the majesty of Great White sharks. But when the wire on their cage snaps, they find themselves trapped at the bottom of the ocean with limited oxygen and a swarm of hungry apex predators waiting between them and the surface.

Directed by Johannes Roberts (who was recently recruited to helm the long-developed The Strangers 2), 47 Meters Down also stars Matthew Modine and arrives in theaters June 16. Watch the trailer below.