Brianne Tju, Davi Santos & Khylin Rhambo on ‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’

With director Johannes Roberts’ 47 Meters Down: Uncaged opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with stars Brianne Tju, Davi Santos & Khylin Rhambo to talk about making the film. If you haven’t seen the trailer, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is about a group of friends that decide to visit a hidden underwater city, where they encounter a number of very hungry and aggressive sharks. From there it’s a race through a claustrophobic labyrinth of caves to try and find a way to escape. For me, this film is yet another reminder why humans should avoid the ocean at all costs. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged also stars Sophie Nelisse, Sistine Rose Stallone, Corinne Foxx, John Corbett, and Nia Long.

During the interview, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos and Khylin Rhambo talked about how they landed their roles, if they were nervous filming the swimming scenes, how they prepared for the film, what day made them extremely nervous during the shoot, and more. In addition, I asked them a number of fun questions like what TV show they’d like to guest star on, their favorite ride at Disneyland, what they collect, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Brianne Tju, Davi Santos & Khylin Rhambo:

Were they nervous about filming the swimming scenes due to what could be around them?

What day were they most excited to film and what day were they nervous?

How quickly were they cast and then filming?

What TV show would they love to guest star on?

What movie have they seen the most?

What TV show have they seen all the way through more than once?

What do they collect?

