Sophie Nelisse, Sistine Rose Stallone & Corinne Foxx on ‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’

With director Johannes Roberts’ 47 Meters Down: Uncaged opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with stars Sophie Nelisse, Sistine Rose Stallone and Corinne Foxx to talk about making the film. If you haven’t seen the trailer, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is about a group of friends that decide to visit a hidden underwater city, where they encounter a number of very hungry and aggressive sharks. From there it’s a race through a claustrophobic labyrinth of caves to try and find a way to escape. For me, this film is yet another reminder why humans should avoid the ocean at all costs. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged also stars Brec Bassinger, John Corbett, Nia Long, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, and Khylin Rhambo.

During the interview, Sophie Nelisse, Sistine Rose Stallone & Corinne Foxx talked about how they landed their roles, if they were nervous filming the swimming scenes, how they prepared for the film, what day made them extremely nervous during the shoot, and more. In addition, I asked them a number of fun questions like what TV show they’d like to guest star on, their favorite ride at Disneyland, what they collect, the film that terrified them as kids, and more.

Sophie Nelisse, Sistine Rose Stallone & Corinne Foxx:

Were they nervous about filming the swimming scenes due to what could be around them?

How quickly were they cast and then filming?

How did they prepare for the role?

What day were they most excited to film and what day were they nervous?

What TV show would they love to guest star on?

What movie have they seen the most?

What TV show have they seen all the way through more than once?

What do they collect?

What was the last thing they were obsessed with?

What film scared them as a kid?

Here’s the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged synopsis: